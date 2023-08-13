5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
Who saw their stock rise or fall during the game?
By Dean Jones
Who were the big winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' disappointing shutout loss against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1?
The Carolina Panthers weren't at the races whatsoever during their preseason loss against the New York Jets. Things looked disjointed, the execution was poor, and the energy was not in keeping with what unfolded throughout their recent training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Frank Reich said after the game that there wasn't really a plan as such. The Panthers don't want to give their schemes away on tape before the regular season, which resulted in bland concepts and little in the way of imagination on both sides of the football.
Still, this is just the preseason where the results aren't important. But getting shut out is never easy to accept for a team that does have talent across the board.
With that being said, here are five winners and losers from Carolina's home defeat to the Jets at Bank of America Stadium.
Winner No. 1
Derek Wright - Carolina Panthers WR
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers couldn't get anything going on offense more often than not. However, wide receiver Derek Wright caught the eye in pursuit of making the 53-man roster.
Wright is looking to go one better this time around after narrowly missing out last summer. He brought in all three of his targets for 35 receiving yards, showing composure under pressure and making a difference when called upon.
This should stand Wright in tremendous stead. But it's still going to be challenging to make the team considering the abundance of weapons at Carolina's disposal.