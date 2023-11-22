6 Carolina Panthers players (and coaches) who won't be back in 2024
Big changes could be coming once again...
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
When the Carolina Panthers traded down in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and got cute by taking Terrace Marshall Jr. once they reportedly discovered that the New Orleans Saints were planning to take the wide receiver one selection later, those in power were pretty pleased with themselves. Almost three years later, this appears to be the latest in a long line of busts during general manager Scott Fitterer's reign.
Marshall flashed over the second half of 2022 when Steve Wilks took charge. It's been underwhelming overall, with the wideout's healthy scratch in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys another damning indictment of how his talent is being perceived within the building.
The Panthers permitted Marshall to seek a trade before the deadline, but nobody came forward. While the physical tools might be there, the consistency and desire don't match - something that could see Carolina cut their losses with the player entirely when the offseason arrives.
There are almost no salary-cap implications to removing Marshall from the equation. However, this potential scenario casts further doubt on Carolina's ability to effectively scout college talent and find the right pieces under the current front office.
It wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see Marshall shine elsewhere. That's what normally happens when players leave the toxic Panthers environment and land on organizations with far greater structure and ambitions.