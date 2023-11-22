6 Carolina Panthers players (and coaches) who won't be back in 2024
Big changes could be coming once again...
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers RB/WR
Seeing Laviska Shenault Jr. back in the lineup in Week 11 was seen as a significant offensive boost. He seemed relaxed before the game, proudly showing off his Nike/Gucci cleats and looking pretty confident despite the standard of opposition.
This just shows how unserious the Carolina Panthers are right now. Shenault laid another dud at Bank of America Stadium, which is in keeping with the season's efforts as the NFL's worst team by a wide margin.
Shenault is a nice enough gadget weapon if used correctly. He flashes physicality in the running game and can generate yards after the catch, but the former second-round selection's route-running is abysmal and something that hasn't gotten better throughout his time in the league.
The Panthers felt acquiring Shenault via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars was a risk worth taking. Those in power falsely believed this was the sort of environment that enabled players down on their luck to reach their potential, which turned out to be another ill-advised acquisition with minimal returns.
When the time comes to part ways with Shenault before free agency, they shouldn't hesitate. Especially considering the talent at wide receiver emerging from the college ranks next spring.
That might sound harsh, but it's about time the Panthers stopped settling on underperforming reclamation projects and turned their attention to surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with the tools needed to maximize his undoubted talent.