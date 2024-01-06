6 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players could be on the move in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers LB/S
Sadly, this could be the most obvious of all.
Jeremy Chinn looked like the next great Carolina Panthers linebacker as a rookie. His athleticism, instinctive style of play, and explosive nature to be around the football consistently took the league by storm. Instead of keeping the former second-round pick at the same spot, those in power opted to switch him back to his college position. That's where the regression began.
Chinn just didn't look like the same player. His deficiencies in coverage were exposed. He still made his presence felt from a tackling standpoint, but it wasn't nearly as influential.
And yet, there was renewed hope surrounding Chinn following the appointment of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The progressive mind and future head coach made his intent known for the dynamic playmaker. He was a core part of his plans and was going to be put in the best possible positions to thrive.
Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way. Chinn's seen his snap count drop significantly to 39 percent. A potential trade before the deadline didn't come off thanks to injury. When his contract expires in the coming weeks, expect the Southern Illinois product to examine options on the open market for a fresh start.
Nobody would have envisaged this scenario coming to fruition after his first season with the Panthers. Don't be surprised if Chinn becomes the latest in a long line of departed players to shine in a different environment.