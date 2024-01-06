6 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players could be on the move in 2024...
By Dean Jones
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
Things looked quite promising for C.J. Henderson once upon a time this season. The cornerback looked more assured in coverage than ever before. He was taking advantage of more playing time in the wake of Jaycee Horn's injury. After a turbulent start to his NFL career, the former first-round pick seemed to have newfound confidence under enhanced coaching.
Then, the wheels came off.
Henderson reverted to the suspect performer of old over the second half of 2023. He was targeted heavily by opposing offenses. He gave up big plays frequently. This was enough for the Carolina Panthers to make him a healthy scratch over the last two contests.
This fall from grace is a far cry from the big plans Carolina had for Henderson after securing his services via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They felt a change of scenery could be enough for the defensive back to reach his undoubted potential. As has been the case with most of Scott Fitterer's trades, it turned out to be a grave error in judgment.
It would be a jaw-dropping surprise if Henderson was given an extension by the Panthers this offseason. He hasn't done enough to justify being kept around with a new coaching regime imminent. But the much-maligned player could get one more chance to prove his worth elsewhere in the second or third wave of free agency.