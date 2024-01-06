6 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players could be on the move in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Another trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars saw the Carolina Panthers acquire a potential reclamation project in Laviska Shenault Jr. Things hadn't gone according to plan for the former second-round selection in the Florida sunshine. Those in power felt they had the tools to galvanize his failing career with a fresh start.
Shenault has flashed moments of promise. His route-running is a major flaw, but the wide receiver can make things happen with the football in his hands more often than not.
Sadly, these moments of outstanding productivity have been fleeting. Perhaps the Panthers could've been more creative in their usage of Shenault. We might never know with the player's injury keeping him out since their loss at the Tennessee Titans.
The one-time Colorado star still has time on his side at 25 years old. Looking at his full body of work since joining the Panthers, it's unlikely to warrant an extension when a new regime comes into the building with no emotional attachment whatsoever.
This is yet another swing and a miss in the trade market for general manager Scott Fitterer. His 'in on every deal' mindset has failed to bear fruit. When the time comes for a final assessment of his performance in the days ahead, he could be another on his way out.