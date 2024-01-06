6 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players could be on the move in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
I was going to keep this list primarily to those out-of-contact players who won't return. But the prospect of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. being cut ahead of time is almost a foregone conclusion.
Marshall is an underachieving player lacking the commitment or consistency needed to carve out even a rotational role for himself. Considering how much the Carolina Panthers have struggled offensively this season, it's a damning indictment of his attitude and confidence in his ability to produce the goods.
Despite Marshall having plenty of intriguing physical attributes and starring in almost every training camp, it hasn't transitioned effectively to a game-day setting. If the LSU product was hoping for floods of offers to emerge when a trade request was granted before the deadline, he was sorely mistaken.
The Panthers stated Marshall would be welcomed back with open arms in the event he couldn't secure a move away. He's been a healthy scratch for weeks. The last time he saw any on-field action was during Carolina's loss at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.
There are no financial implications to releasing Marshall at some stage during the offseason. It's a sad end to what could have been a promising career in Carolina. As it turned out, he'll be added to the long list of draft busts chosen by the organization in recent years.