6 dark horse candidates to become Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024
Don't dismiss these names as potential replacements for head coach Frank Reich.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Brian Johnson
- Offensive Coordinator | Philadelphia Eagles
It came as no surprise to see the Philadelphia Eagles lose their two coordinators to head coaching positions during the 2023 cycle. Their remarkable campaign that ultimately fell agonizingly short in the Super Bowl dictated as much, with Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon securing top jobs at the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals respectively.
Could history repeat itself this time around? The Eagles look well on course to defend their NFC conference championship, which is bound to cast eyes on position coaches and coordinators once again.
In the Carolina Panthers' case, Brian Johnson's name should be discussed. Despite having just one year of coordinator experience at the NFL level, he's held the position in college and deserves endless credit for assisting Jalen Hurts on his meteoric rise to superstardom.
Johnson was the quarterbacks coach tasked with nurturing Hurts' obvious talents. His firm but fair approach ensured the two parties hit it off right from the outset, allowing the former second-round pick to flourish from the moment he got under center.
This is something the Panthers desperately need for rookie signal-caller Bryce Young. His development is being severely mismanaged thanks to a bland scene and suspect personnel - especially on the offensive line - so the sooner someone with legitimate credentials comes in to help Carolina's new prized possession, the better.
If the Eagles go deep into the playoffs and perhaps even win the Super Bowl, that might be Johnson when push comes to shove.