6 dark horse candidates to become Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024
Don't dismiss these names as potential replacements for head coach Frank Reich.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Bill Belichick
- Head Coach | New England Patriots
David Tepper's always wanted to make a big splash. That's been his big ambition since purchasing the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion from Jerry Richardson, but he has failed to bring even moderate success to the organization as yet.
However, the biggest fish of all could be available when the 2023 season concludes.
There seems to be a growing belief that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will go their separate ways after a glittering spell spanning more than 20 years. The AFC East outfit has steadily regressed since Tom Brady left town and the Patriot Way that was so successful previously doesn't seem to be having the same effect on the new generation.
Belichick is still under contract, so the Patriots might hold onto him in pursuit of getting another team to trade. That's absolutely out of the question for Carolina, but it's a different story if Belichick is let go by Robert Kraft.
There's been no indication Belichick is done coaching whether the Patriots keep him around or not. The legendary figure would need some assurances regarding control, but if there was one person Tepper might take a back seat for, it's one of the greatest coaches in history.
This would be met with a mixed response, especially if Belichick is also allowed to be a general manager of sorts. But the opinion of others when it comes to decision-making has never mattered to Tepper and is unlikely to do so again in this scenario.