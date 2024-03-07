6 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers should target in 2024
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers could sign Tre'Davious White
The Buffalo Bills made a shocking move with the release of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White. This gives the Carolina Panthers an excellent opportunity to bring in a high-quality veteran to lead their defense.
White is a few years removed from that caliber of play. Injuries have been another recent mark against the veteran corner. But the risk might just be worth it if a change of scenery can alter the trajectory of things.
For example, Stephon Gilmore found himself in a very similar space before coming over to the Panthers. Although his stay was brief, the move ended up completely revitalizing his career, albeit for other teams.
Having that level of football IQ on the outside, that instinct, and veteran leadership to bring along Jaycee Horn and whoever else the Panthers may bring in through the draft is a blessing that should not be passed on. That is if the price is right.
White will more than likely command a hefty market in free agency, yet the injury concerns may lessen the cost somewhat. This is exactly the kind of player that the Panthers need to be able to bring in.
If White can cure the injury bug, there is no better option on the free-agent market this season.