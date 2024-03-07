6 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers should target in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need cornerback help...
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers could sign Jerry Jacobs
Jerry Jacobs might be the most surprising release of the offseason, even with a history of some injury concerns. Over the first three years of the young cornerback's career, he has done nothing but perform when on the field and has shown a knack for finding the football. As evidenced by his interception of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young last season.
Jacobs is the perfect mixture of shutdown size and the ability to shed just about any block. A skillset that lets him match up against the opponent's best wideout while also being able to support against the run and screen games. Both of these have been issues for the Panthers in recent seasons.
That said, Jacobs has not played a full season to date, but almost made it last time around. Some fairly serious injuries have also proven detrimental to his career prospects. These tend to add up as a player begins to age. Teams will worry it could happen again at any moment.
However, few cornerbacks were able to make the same level of impact last season. Jacobs hauled in three interceptions throughout the campaign and added a large amount of defended passes on top of that. This could finally be the answer to all the mistakes made on the outside over the past few seasons.