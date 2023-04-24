6 local prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Let’s take a look at prospects from schools in the Carolinas that the Carolina Panthers can select in this upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
This year’s rendition of the NFL Draft is upon us and it’s a foregone conclusion that the Carolina Panthers will be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. With much talk of the S2 Cognitive Test and rumors on who the coaching staff likes, along with Vegas betting odds, it seems that the pick will most likely be Bryce Young.
Quarterback is far and away the team’s most important need and shipping valuable assets to move up to No. 1 puts the Panthers in a prime position to do just that. But what about the other rounds?
There are plenty of other positions the Panthers need to fill and luckily, this draft is stacked with talent. From tight end and linebacker to edge rusher and wide receiver, the 2023 class possesses much flair that has Carolina fans rubbing their hands.
In fact, the colleges in both of the Carolinas boast great prospects that the team should consider drafting. Here are six of the most talented players from prominent programs in the region.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft A.T. Perry
A wide receiver to look out for is A.T. Perry from Wake Forest. He is a tall and speedy playmaker with good hands and the ability to track the ball downfield. Posting a conference-best 81 catches for 1,096 receiving yards in 2022, he's emerged as one of the best wideouts in the country.
Perry’s combination of size - 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds - and speed with his 4.47-second official time in the 40-yard dash, is nothing short of extraordinary. His reliability and explosiveness helped turn around the football program in Winston-Salem, with Wake Forest playing in its first ACC championship game ever in 2021.
If the Carolina Panthers decide on another position in the second round, Perry could be a great selection if available in the third or later. It gives the team added height and a deep downfield threat.