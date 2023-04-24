6 local prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Davis Allen
The Carolina Panthers added Hayden Hurst during the offseason to strengthen the tight end position group. But there is still a need for a player that the team can look at as the future of the position.
Davis Allen out of Clemson is a very underrated prospect who suffered from a lack of usage in the offense. But when the pass-catcher was given the opportunity, he made the most of it.
Allen has great hands and solid speed for a player who measures almost 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds. The former Tiger was a big target in the red zone and oftentimes became a security blanket for the quarterbacks, posting 39 catches for 443 receiving yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.
The prospect has a knack for making freakishly athletic plays and often high points the football, leaping over or through defenders to make a catch. His combination of size and speed, along with great hands will translate to the next level.
If he’s there in one of the later rounds, the Panthers should draft without hesitation. Something that would cast further doubt on the futures of Tommy Treble and Ian Thomas along the way.