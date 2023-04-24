6 local prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Jerrod Clark
Depth along the front lines is always important. Nose tackle Jerrod Clark from Coastal Carolina can be just what the Carolina Panthers need in their new look 3-4 defense.
Measuring 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds, Clark is a massive presence in the middle of the defense line that can stuff the run. He can even rush the pass when needed, tallying 25 pressures and 3.5 sacks in 2022.
The Panthers boast an impressive lineup of defensive tackles in Marquan McCall, new additions Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams, and Derrick Brown, who has proven to be one of the league’s best. Adding a player like Clark will catapult this position group into the upper tier of the league and would give Carolina many options in Evero’s game plan.
Clark was extremely impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine, showing that he has good technique and quickness that will translate well to the next level. The former Chanticleer will be a late-round selection and should be on the Panthers’ radar if they find a way to acquire picks past the fifth round.
The Panthers should take the best players on their big board and will without a doubt have a plan going into the draft unlike years before. Luckily for the team, they may not have to look too far with these six prospects.