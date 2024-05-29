6 players the Carolina Panthers can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
The need for Jaycee Horn to end his injury jinx next season cannot be overstated. His coverage capabilities are nothing short of exceptional when fit and firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately for the player, these instances have been few and far between.
Horn's turned out just 22 times in three seasons. His production when healthy is right up there with the league's best. Showcasing this for a full 17-game slate is the next big challenge where the former first-round pick out of South Carolina is concerned.
Anything less could see the injury-prone tag firmly engraved on Horn's career for good. This would be a worst-case scenario for the Panthers, who've placed a tremendous amount of faith in the gifted cornerback by triggering his fifth-year option.
This keeps Carolina's options open with Horn. He's altered his offseason preparation and looks in great shape, but he must avoid the same concerning issues that have blighted his time in the league so far.
Looking at the team's cornerback depth behind Horn, this makes it even more essential. The Panthers seem confident enough in what they have. That said, their success is almost entirely dependent on their No. 1 option locking down one side of the field and more importantly, being available.
Having Horn in the lineup changes everything. The Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge he'll handle the opposition's best-receiving threat effectively. Should he miss more time, it might make this unit become a weak link quickly.
That's a lot of pressure for Horn to handle. However, he's got the sort of mindset and alpha-like qualities to take on this challenge and thrive. If he was forced to the sidelines, that might be enough for the Panthers to cut their losses and potentially seek to get something back in return via trade.
It's a fine line. But for now, there is undeniable optimism surrounding Horn once again.