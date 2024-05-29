6 players the Carolina Panthers can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Dan Morgan felt there was no option other than to trade Brian Burns this offseason. The edge rusher's relationship with the organization went way beyond breaking point thanks to the previous regime's incompetence. After the Carolina Panthers placed him under the franchise tag, they accepted the New York Giants' offer as another top star in their prime departed the ranks.
If that wasn't bad enough, the Panthers also lost Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu in free agency. This decimated their pass-rushing options, so signing Jadeveon Clowney was a real boost to the unit. It also represented a statement of intent from the front office given the esteem in which the veteran is held around the league.
Playing closer to home and the added security of a two-year deal helped. However, Clowney wouldn't have joined the Panthers if he didn't believe this was a project worth being part of. This legitimizes Morgan's plans, but keeping the aging edge presence healthy for an entire campaign is paramount.
The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina is the top dog in the edge rushing room. D.J. Wonnum should also feature heavily providing he makes a full recovery from his partially torn quad. Aside from this duo, the cupboard is bare unless someone takes a monumental surge forward development-wise.
This could be placing too much pressure on Clowney, in all honesty. He's a solid veteran and a tremendous asset against the run, but his ability to generate sacks has been sketchy throughout his pro career after coming into the NFL with generational upside.
Morgan could easily acquire another dependable piece or two. The Panthers have the No. 1 waiver priority and plan to make the most of it. Any help the franchise can get to bolster their edge rush would be beneficial. Until then, the onus is on Clowney to stay healthy and produce.