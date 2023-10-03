6 players the Carolina Panthers should consider trading after their 0-4 start
The time to sell might not be far away...
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
Looking at the current state of affairs across the Carolina Panthers' depth chart, there don't appear to be many assets that could recoup decent draft capital. Again, this is not in keeping with general manager Scott Fitterer's notion that this franchise was right on the cusp of greatness with a more stable presence at football's most pivotal position.
Perhaps the Panthers could convince teams that some of their former young guns down on their luck are worth gambling on. There's no way of telling for sure at this point, but it promises to be a fluid situation - especially if Carolina ends up getting beaten twice over the next fortnight.
One potential candidate to move is Jeremy Chinn. The athletically gifted presence looks like a square peg in a round hole within Ejiro Evero's defensive system, with the staff still unsure about where the former second-round selection is best suited heading into the last year of his deal.
Chinn has the talent, he proved as much by taking the NFL by storm as a rookie. But the Panthers have plenty of mouths to feed in terms of new deals next spring and only so much money to go around, so recouping capital for certain individuals must be considered.
Much will depend on what sort of compensation the Panthers could extract for Chinn. However, there would be a shrewd team or two looking at his physical profile and thinking he could help them in some capacity.