6 players the Carolina Panthers should consider trading after their 0-4 start
The time to sell might not be far away...
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson is a polarizing figure among the fanbase. The speedy cornerback is what he is at this point - unless he's coming up with turnovers on occasion, he represents a liability that cannot be counted upon to provide the coverage skills needed.
That's the long and short of it regarding Jackson. He's a vocal presence within the locker room and has had bright moments throughout his career with the Carolina Panthers, but there's been a steep drop in production this season and it might be a good time to see if the organization can get something in return via trade.
It's worth remembering that the former second-round selection is coming off a torn Achilles, which could be playing a factor in subpar performances. That's another problem with Jackson - his inability to stay on the field for a consistent period - which was evident once again when he went out of the game early against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
As it turned out, the Panthers secondary actually performed more effectively without Jackson in the lineup. Make of that what you will, but the team's lack of genuine options until Jaycee Horn and Xavier Woods return makes trading the LSU product risky.
If the Panthers move to 0-6 on their bye week, it's a different story. But Jackson being owed $15.81 million in the final year of his deal in 2024 is something that's sure to put teams off in this scenario.