6 players the Carolina Panthers should consider trading after their 0-4 start
The time to sell might not be far away...
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Most teams around the league are always willing to take chances on reclamation projects that don't work out in their first NFL environment. They always think there is a cure to fix issues, which the Carolina Panthers have also been guilty of during a revolving door at the quarterback position before Matt Rhule was mercifully fired.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is rapidly descending into this category. Big things were expected of the former second-round selection this season, which stemmed from another outstanding camp and the fact Carolina included D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed them Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Marshall has flattered to deceive once again through four weeks. He's finding it difficult to create the separation needed, bringing in 16 receptions from 24 targets for 114 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
Carolina's offense is going through some significant complications currently. Unless there's a drastic turnaround, big changes are needed in terms of schematic concepts and the personnel tasked with executing on game day.
The one-time LSU star has the physical profile to be productive, but he's one of many suffering within a bland scheme. If the Panthers end up holding a mini-fire sale if things don't improve, there should be another team ready and willing to spend a Day 3 pick on his upside if nothing else.