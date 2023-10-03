6 players the Carolina Panthers should consider trading after their 0-4 start
The time to sell might not be far away...
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LB
Of all the names on this list, Frankie Luvu is the one I would be most reluctant to move.
But at the end of the day, business is business.
Luvu is the heartbeat of the Carolina Panthers defense and is performing at a high level despite not having Shaq Thompson alongside him within Ejiro Evero's linebacking corps. His instincts and explosiveness are exemplary and the esteem in which he is held within the locker room is a testament to his meteoric rise since joining the franchise.
For the Panthers to even consider trading Luvu, the compensation must be substantial. However, that might not arrive considering the former Washington State star is in the final year of his deal and seeking a big-time extension based on his consistent production over the last three years.
As previously stated, the Panthers only have so much money to go around. Luvu would be right at the top of those deserving such a financial commitment, but this front-office regime led by Scott Fitterer is gaining a reputation for paying the wrong guys and letting more worthy players walk for nothing.
That's a dangerous combination and another sign that Fitterer might be in over his head. Unless it was a second-round pick and more, there would be uproar across the fanbase if the Panthers shipped Luvu after everything he's given to the organization.