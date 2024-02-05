6 Senior Bowl risers and fallers on Carolina Panthers draft board in 2024
Which players helped or hurt their draft stock during the Senior Bowl, and how does this impact the Carolina Panthers?
Riser - Brenden Rice
- Wide Receiver | USC Trojans
Yes, he is related to the greatest football player of all time, Jerry Rice. The son of the all-time wide receiver leader, Brenden Rice possesses nice size, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing about 210 pounds. He showed a ton of toughness and was excelling at fighting through contact during the Senior Bowl. He also had sticky hands and was able to use an impressive physical profile to his advantage.
Pro Football Focus ranks Rice as their No. 65 prospect on their big board. This would end up being the first pick of the third round. Given his NFL pedigree and performance at the Senior Bowl, I don't think it'd be out of the question for him to go much higher now.
Riser - Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Center | Oregon Ducks
Jackson Powers-Johnson was already a very highly-ranked and enticing prospect coming into the Senior Bowl. During the week, he was on another level and simply out-muscled people.
While this former Senior Bowl participant went later in the NFL Draft than Power-Johnson will, he reminds me a lot of Quinn Meinerz. He played college football at Wisconsin-Whitewater and left a similar impression in front of key scouts and front-office personnel in Mobile.
Powers-Johnson is the No. 22 rated prospect on Pro Football Focus. Even though he was likely a first-round pick going into the Senior Bowl, he might now objectively be a first-rounder. However, given that the interior offensive line isn't exactly a position that teams prioritize in the first round, dropping to the top of the second round could end up being a huge scenario for the Carolina Panthers.