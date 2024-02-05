6 Senior Bowl risers and fallers on Carolina Panthers draft board in 2024
Which players helped or hurt their draft stock during the Senior Bowl, and how does this impact the Carolina Panthers?
Faller - Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
Pro Football Focus ranks Xavier Legette as their No. 46 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He could be a logical second-round target for the Carolina Panthers, but his performance at the Senior Bowl might negatively impact his draft stock.
Legette being multiple inches shorter than his listed height is also significant to me. The Panthers might be better off targeting someone else in the second round. It's also worth remembering that this is widely regarded as one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory. If Dan Morgan isn't convinced, he should look elsewhere.
Faller - Kalen King
- Cornerback | Penn State Nittany Lions
Cornerback could be a position group that the Panthers look to strengthen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kalen King could be a target for someone in the second round or the top of the third. However, his Senior Bowl performance was nothing special.
King seemed to consistently get beat in 1-on-1 reps during Senior Bowl week. While cornerbacks in the NFL don't necessarily need to be elite in man coverage to carve out a nice career, being able to cover from time to time is required.
The Penn State prospect didn't seem to do that much. His draft stock is likely to take a hit as a result.