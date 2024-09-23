6 winners (and 1 loser) from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson hadn't hit the heights expected over the first two games. The wide receiver wasn't benefitting from any consistency under center and frustrations were growing. Things looked a lot different for the Pro Bowler with Andy Dalton as the team's starting signal-caller.
Johnson put on a route clinic versus the Las Vegas Raiders, creating separation almost at will and displaying his ability to generate yards after the catch for good measure. This was much more like it from the wideout, who is looking for a new deal after arriving via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
The former third-round selection out of Toledo finished the game with eight receptions from 14 targets for a career-high 122 receiving yards and one touchdown. Johnson was sensational and quickly became the primary beneficiary of the Carolina Panthers' tough decision to switch quarterbacks.
If the same trend continues for Johnson over their remaining 14 games, the Panthers will have no trouble giving the pass-catcher a lofty new deal.
Winner No. 3
Carolina Panthers OL
It would have been easy to single out somebody on the offensive line. Robert Hunt's relentless protection and run blocking was another example of why the Panthers shelled out major money to secure his services in free agency. Taylor Moton put on a pass-blocking clinic versus standout edge rusher Maxx Crosby, cementing his status as one of the league's best and most underrated right tackles.
But in truth, everyone on Carolina's protection deserved praise. This unit is quickly becoming an area of strength. There is cohesion and consistency that wasn't evident at any stage last season. Every move made in this area of the field by those in power seems to be paying off. And the best part? They are only going to get better with additional familiarity.
There were a couple of mental errors that needed to be rectified, but these were fleeting. Even much-maligned left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is progressing well. That's arguably the biggest positive above all else after how things unfolded for the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft last season.
For all the Panthers' faults - and there are plenty of them despite an outstanding victory in Week 3 - the offensive line remains a beacon of hope. It's been a long time since fans could say that.