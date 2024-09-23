6 winners (and 1 loser) from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers' decision to bench Bryce Young gave them a chance to see if the signal-caller was the problem or if there was another underlying issue holding the team back. It's only one game, but the answer is apparent after their blowout win at the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Panthers were a completely different operation across the board. Carolina's offense was electric and well-balanced. This allowed the defense to play with a lead and Ejiro Evero's unit thrived. They were fundamentally sound in all phases and displayed significant improvements with their complimentary football. It was night and day to anything fans have seen so far this season.
Young was forced to watch everything unfolding from the sidelines. What was going through his mind is anyone's guess, but this is Andy Dalton's team until further notice.
Carolina doesn't seem keen on trading Young right now despite several teams calling about his potential availability in recent days. That might change if the right offer comes along. Until then, the Heisman Trophy winner will be watching with little hope of seeing the field in a competitive setting barring an injury to Dalton.
Winner No. 6
Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC
Dave Canales was feeling the strain. That much was obvious after benching Bryce Young and facing questions about the franchise's direction under his leadership. These concerns were alleviated in no uncertain terms at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
Canales thought a more stable presence at the quarterback spot would open everything up. He didn't alter much from a schematic standpoint, but the execution was much improved. The Panthers relied heavily on the run and took their chances through the air when opportunities arose. This was the sort of clinical performance that has been sorely lacking. And the relief on the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's face after the contest told its own story.
The Panthers - and Canales, in particular - no doubt felt a sense of vindication after the clash. Moving on from Young was difficult, but it had to be done. There are 53 other players to worry about. This result proves that progress can arrive with more collective confidence.
Building on this positive momentum is the next challenge facing Canales. This is a week-to-week league and complacency cannot become an issue. At the same time, Carolina has nothing to fear over the next month if these performance levels are maintained or enhanced.