6 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers loss at the Falcons in Week 1
Which players rose and which players fell in Week 1?
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Big things were expected of Jaycee Horn entering Year 3 of his professional career. The Carolina Panthers did very little to strengthen their cornerback room throughout the offseason, which only added to the pressure to perform and more importantly, put a productive run of games together without succumbing to injury.
Sadly, this hope ended after barely one-half of football. Horn went down with a non-contact complication - later revealed to be a hamstring issue that could level him on the shelf for anywhere between 2-8 weeks depending on the severity.
This is nothing short of disastrous for Horn and the Panthers. The former first-round pick has endured some torrid luck on the health front since entering the NFL, with many now proclaiming the defensive back to be injury-prone following this latest incident.
Much will depend on how the tests come back regarding Horn's hamstring problem. If the news is bad, then the Panthers need to get another productive cornerback into the mix quickly. Elevating C.J. Henderson to outside responsibilities is a recipe for disaster based on another less-than-stellar outing.
Nobody will be more disappointed than Horn. The talent is there, but that counts for absolutely nothing if the player cannot be relied upon to be available consistently - something he has failed to do over a three-year span.