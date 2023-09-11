6 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers loss at the Falcons in Week 1
Which players rose and which players fell in Week 1?
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Frank Reich - Carolina Panthers HC
Frank Reich raised professionalism and overall standards throughout the offseason. The ungodly mess left behind by the last permanent head coach is well-documented, so this was always going to be a gradual process despite expectations rising among the fanbase.
Much had been made of Reich's decision to keep their game-day playbook for the regular season rather than give anybody a head start in terms of preparations. This only raised the level of anticipation further when competitive action began, but the offensive scheme was equally as bland and uninspiring in Week 1.
There was no intention or play-calling invention whatsoever. Reich called the plays and erred on the side of caution, which only seemed to grow after Bryce Young threw an early interception.
Coaching scared might be a little harsh, but the Atlanta Falcons knew exactly what was coming once they deciphered what personnel was on the field. Something that must change at the earliest possible opportunity before the New Orleans Saints and Who Dat Nation come to town on Monday night.
Adding some creativity and scheming players open will be a good place to start. Because Reich can ill afford to start the season 0-2 with two-straight losses against teams within their division.
That's unacceptable, in all honesty. However, it looks entirely possible unless some major offensive adjustments arrive.