6 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers loss at the Falcons in Week 1
Which players rose and which players fell in Week 1?
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
As previously stated, there weren't many weak links on defense in Week 1. This group looked highly motivated and comfortable within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme, which looks like it's going to be a big hit as the campaign progresses.
Another player who excelled throughout the clash was Derrick Brown. The defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking ball from the first snap, generating push even against double teams and getting into the backfield consistently along the way.
Brown never stopped hustling en route to nine tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. One only has to look at how he chased down rookie running back Bijan Robinson to see how much effort the former first-round selection was putting in.
This was a sensational start to the campaign for Brown, who is also potentially looking for a megabucks deal in the not-too-distant future. Looking at the player's current career trajectory, the Carolina Panthers look set to hand out another whopping financial commitment if they have any sense.
The Auburn product looked the part operating as a 3-4 defensive end where he can put his unique athleticism to better use. If Brown keeps this up for the season's entirety, a first Pro Bowl selection won't be too far behind.