7 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 2
Time for the Carolina Panthers to find some rough diamonds.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Troy Franklin
- Wide Receiver | Oregon Ducks
Some analysts wondered if Troy Franklin's exciting skill set would be enough to see the wide receiver emerge as a surprise first-round selection. As it turned out, he didn't even hear his name called on Day 2.
Something is amiss here. Franklin isn't the perfect prospect by any stretch of the imagination, but his production at Oregon was enough to warrant a Day 2 selection at the very least. This might work in the Carolina Panthers' favor if those in power believe Bryce Young needs one more weapon in the passing game.
Franklin is explosive, makes things happen with the football in his hands, and has the proven college production to back up these claims. He dominates against man coverage more often than not, boasting high-level ball skills and the ability to break out of his routes quickly for decent gains.
There's so much to like, it's hard not to speculate about what teams have found out about Franklin during their assessments. Is his slender frame going to be a problem? Is there a lingering injury issue or off-the-field concerns? We'll find out shortly just why he's fallen so dramatically from pre-draft expectations.
Carolina Panthers could draft T.J. Tampa
- Cornerback | Iowa State Cyclones
The Carolina Panthers have stated a willingness to bring Stephon Gilmore into the fold if they cannot find a cornerback during the 2024 NFL Draft. While the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year showed enough last season to suggest he's got another good season left, Dan Morgan needs something longer-term as part of his grand plans for gradual growth.
It's surprising to see T.J. Tampa still waiting to fulfill his NFL dream at this stage. The Iowa State standout boasts outstanding instincts, can mirror receivers at all three levels of the field, and comes up with big plays in key moments consistently. But even when the run of cornerbacks began on Day 2, he still missed out.
Tampa has a high football IQ and superb positional sense. He's a willing tackler in run support with a sound tackling technique. Some discipline issues stem from over-aggression at times in coverage, but the Panthers should give this serious consideration when they kick off Day 3 at No. 101 overall.