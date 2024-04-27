7 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 2
Time for the Carolina Panthers to find some rough diamonds.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Austin Booker
- Edge Rusher | Kansas Jayhawks
Adding another developmental edge rusher could be something the Carolina Panthers consider on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should help, but finding someone with the athletic gifts to help on the rotation immediately while progressing at their own pace should be high on Dan Morgan's list of priorities.
Austin Booker fits the bill in this scenario. The Kansas prospect's sample size is relatively small with just one full season of college starting experience, but his physical intangibles could indicate there's something to mold under the guidance of Ejiro Evero and his coaching staff.
Booker is incredibly raw, but he's explosive, displays supreme burst to bend around the edge and can close space quickly in pursuit of either the runner or opposing quarterbacks in pass-rushing situations. Expecting miracles right away wouldn't be wise, but this looks like a gamble worth taking given the potential ceiling attached.
Carolina Panthers could draft D.J. James
- Cornerback | Auburn Tigers
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers need to come out of Day 3 with a cornerback. Anything less would be organizational malpractice whether Stephon Gilmore comes back or not. It's been an overlooked need for years, so it was frustrating to see Dan Morgan ignore some outstanding talent further up the 2024 NFL Draft.
Morgan is higher on the options already around than most fans. But if Jaycee Horn goes down with injury once again, the Panthers have no legitimate outside coverage presence in his absence as it stands.
Perhaps taking a flier on D.J. James could be worth considering. The Auburn prospect has more going for him than most still available. He's a decent enough mover who coped well in the highly competitive SEC, but it's clear that teams around the league are being put off by his slender frame and how they might struggle to adapt in the pros.
It won't cost the Panthers much to find out one way or another at this stage of the draft. James will also be coming into the NFL with a huge chip on his shoulder after sliding from his initial projections.