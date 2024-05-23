7 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2024
By Dean Jones
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers were short of reliable pass-rushing options even before losing Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Frankie Luvu this offseason. This has the scope to become a weak link quickly unless some young players finally start realizing their potential under Ejiro Evero's defensive coaching staff.
Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will likely start, but that's not enough. The Panthers also signed K'Lavon Chaisson to potentially provide another explosive option. However, fans are treating this acquisition with a sense of pessimism after how the former first-round pick's career unfolded with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Big things were expected of Chaisson coming out of LSU. He failed to reach these lofty heights, After five sacks in four seasons, the Jaguars moved him on swiftly when his rookie contract expired.
Defensive line coach Todd Wash knows Chaisson well from their time together in Jacksonville. Whether he can get a better tune out of the struggling edge rusher remains to be seen, but the Panthers can also cut ties with no financial ramifications next spring if improvements don't arrive.
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Another position group causing huge trepidation among the fanbase is at cornerback. The Carolina Panthers traded Donte Jackson and let C.J. Henderson walk in free agency without much of a fight. Looking at their current depth, the need for Jaycee Horn to stay healthy for an entire campaign is glaring.
Dan Morgan is higher on Dane Jackson than most. He vouched for the player during his stint in the Buffalo Bills front office and wasted no time in securing his services when free agency began. While he's been nothing more than a situational cornerback in recent years, he could be in line to start unless further reinforcements come on board before Week 1.
Jackson is dependable, but whether he's up to the task of firmly establishing himself as an outside coverage king is another matter. If the former seventh-round selection fluffs his lines, a situation could emerge where the Panthers cut this experiment short after just one season.
Releasing Jackson ahead of time comes with $3.35 million in salary-cap savings and $2.5 million in dead money attached. Although Morgan is fond of the player, one couldn't dismiss this possibility if standards aren't met.