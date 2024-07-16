7 Carolina Panthers draft picks under threat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't enjoyed the best success from their draft picks in recent years. Whether it's those taken high or further down the order, it's been largely underwhelming. It's also a big reason why this team continues to struggle without the correct foundations for a successful future.
Dan Morgan is looking to change that. He's a respected talent evaluator who worked tirelessly to improve the football operation this offseason. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but the new front-office leader is off to a promising start.
These raised standards and heightened competition should increase the urgency considerably. It's been a long time since the Panthers were relevant, so setting emotions to one side was imperative for Morgan as part of his business-first approach to get Carolina out of the doldrums and back to respectability.
The pressure is on and very few are safe. With this in mind, here are seven Panthers draft picks who are under threat during the team's upcoming training camp in Charlotte.
Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL
Being drafted late doesn't guarantee anything. Players get a contract with some guaranteed money attached, but the financial repercussions surrounding their early removal aren't exactly jaw-dropping.
Complacency cannot become an issue for Jaden Crumedy. The defensive lineman has a lot of nice qualities to call upon, but a strong start is needed with so many others looking to carve out roles for themselves.
The Carolina Panthers must see something in Crumedy, so it would be a surprise if he didn't make the team. At the same time, players like Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray won't be giving up their respective spots without a fight. It's one of the more interesting things to watch when camp gets underway.
Crumedy is explosive and can make things happen with a little extra technical refinement. Even if he doesn't make the 53-man roster - which seems unlikely - he's a shoo-in for the practice squad to continue his development under Carolina's coaching staff.