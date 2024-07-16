7 Carolina Panthers draft picks under threat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Chandler Zavala's rookie season was an unmitigated disaster. The Carolina Panthers' distinct lack of depth on the offensive line interior meant the former fourth-round pick was thrust into the lineup before he was ready. It didn't go well.
Zavala was flustered in all phases and incapable of providing a sound footing. He was technically flawed and lacked confidence. The North Carolina State product gave up six sacks and conceded three penalties from 374 offensive snaps en route to a league-low 26.2 grade for interior linemen from Pro Football Focus. Going to season-ending injured reserve was a blessing in disguise.
The Panthers fortified their options by spending big money on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. This relegates Zavala to a backup role at best. If significant improvements aren't made, a situation could emerge where those in power cut their losses entirely after just one season.
That seems a little harsh on Zavala. However, there is no room for sentiment if the Panthers want to drag themselves from rock bottom and back into contention.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Jammie Robinson came into the NFL with a chip on his shoulder. The 2023 fifth-round selection felt he was overlooked throughout the assessment process and should have been taken much higher in the pecking order. After an underwhelming first campaign in Carolina, the jury is still out.
Robinson was brought along gradually, featuring primarily on special teams rather than the defensive rotation. The former Florida State star logged 17 tackles from 15 games - two of which he started. However, there were deficiencies in coverage that must be rectified as a matter of urgency.
The Panthers signed Jordan Fuller to start alongside Xavier Woods after Vonn Bell was released after just one season. There's plenty of competition for places in the safety room regarding backup slots. Robinson must impose himself throughout Carolina's training camp and preseason engagements to carve out a decent role for himself.
If improvements don't arrive, Robinson will be reduced to special teams responsibilities once again. He could be off the team entirely depending on how things play out.