7 Carolina Panthers draft picks under threat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
As previously mentioned, very few on the Carolina Panthers offensive line covered themselves in glory last season. Taylor Moton remained a model of consistency at right tackle as all around him crumbled. Aside from that, there wasn't much to shout about as quarterback Bryce Young spent most of his rookie campaign running for his life.
Cade Mays got another opportunity to impress thanks to the injuries across the interior. There were brief moments of quality, but nothing substantial to convince the new regime he was worthy of a starting berth in 2024.
The former sixth-round pick out of Tennessee conceded four penalties and gave up three sacks from 434 offensive snaps. Mays' versatility might be enough to earn a roster spot, but nothing is guaranteed with head coach Dave Canales holding no emotional attachment to any player.
The stakes couldn't be higher for Mays entering a contract year. Starting is out of the question looking at the reinforcements acquired by the Panthers this offseason. But if the player can earn a depth spot once again, that's a big win.
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Panthers traded up to land D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. That was a strange move considering his lack of edge-rushing experience and consensus projections around the media. It represented a panic move by previous general manager Scott Fitterer - something that became synonymous with his time at the helm.
Johnson struggled to adjust. He needs significant refinement to convince the coaching staff he's worthy of prominent involvement. Depth is an issue, which might be his saving grace when push comes to shove.
The former Oregon star will be 26 years old during his second season in a professional environment. Time is of the essence despite his lack of NFL experience. Rapid progress is needed to force his way up the depth chart. Whether Johnson is capable of this challenging feat is another matter.
It's worth monitoring Johnson's progress throughout Carolina's training camp and how he's being deployed by Ejiro Evero. But if the edge presence fluffs his lines and continues to struggle, it wouldn't be a shock to see general manager Dan Morgan dispose of the player.