7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 2 vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
After their most encouraging practice of the summer, the Carolina Panthers aim to build on their newfound momentum during Preseason Week 2 against the New York Jets. Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan should have a solid assessment of the roster right now, but players on the fringes won't be giving up hope of forcing their way into the team's plans over the next fortnight.
The Jets will provide stern opposition whether their starters participate or not. Carolina got the better of Robert Saleh's men during their joint practice according to most in attendance. That's an undoubted positive, but it counts for nothing in the grand scheme of things if this doesn't become the standard moving forward.
Canales knows that better than anybody. Thursday's practice was a vindication of the exceptional work he's done since taking the job. Raising standards and increasing competition are having the desired effect. Stacking good days in all phases is the next challenge.
For some, the pressure is on. With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players on the hot seat entering their second warmup fixture before the 2024 campaign.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 2
Mike Boone - Carolina Panthers RB
There is an interesting dynamic brewing in the running back room. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders will be tasked with shouldering the load until second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks gets the all-clear to return from a torn ACL. If the former Texas sensation starts the season on injured reserve, it opens up another spot for someone to grasp.
Mike Boone has done more than most to help himself. The backfield threat is running with purpose and precision in equal measure. There's an aggressiveness and urgency to his running style that's catching the eye frequently. Thursday's practice against the New York Jets was another fine example of what he could potentially bring to the table.
Boone gained 34 rushing yards from eight carries in the Carolina Panthers' preseason curtain-raiser. Something similar or perhaps even better this time around will bolster his roster hopes considerably.