7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 2 vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Jack Plummer - Carolina Panthers QB
Jack Plummer got plenty of reps during the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener at the New England Patriots. Starting quarterback Bryce Young wasn't risked and veteran Andy Dalton was out through injury, leaving the undrafted free agent with an opportunity to show he belongs in the NFL.
It was a less-than-stellar outing. Plummer didn't look comfortable at any stage and made some mental errors, failing to cope with the increased speed that the next level brings compared to college. That's to be expected given it was his first taste of an NFL game-day setting. And in fairness to the signal-caller, he bounced back effectively with a couple of decent practice efforts in the contest's immediate aftermath.
Dalton is back and should get some reps against the New York Jets. Plummer will see time over the second half if not sooner. This could be the last chance to prove worthy of a surprise roster spot or a place on the practice squad.
Plummer will have gained a lot from his experiences over the last week. Demonstrating growth during Carolina's next warmup outing at Bank of America Stadium is imperative to enhance his fortunes.
Mason Brooks - Carolina Panthers OL
Mason Brooks is walking into an outstanding opportunity. The offensive lineman was picked up off waivers following his departure from the Washington Commanders. Looking at the current state of things on the protection's depth chart, the former undrafted free agent will be playing prominent reps in Preseason Week 2.
Brooks was unfortunate not to make Washington's 53-man roster in 2023. He did enough to stick around on the practice squad, but a new regime coupled with some indifferent performances over the summer meant the Ole Miss product was deemed surplus to requirements by general manager Adam Peters.
With Nash Jensen (released), Cade Mays, and Chandler Zavala out of the picture, Brooks must seize the moment when called upon. He's more effective on the interior than on the edge, but it'll be a crash course in new blocking concepts before his moment arrives.
The Panthers will give Brooks all he can handle immediately. How the lineman adjusts will go a long way to improving his fortunes of potentially securing a spot on the team in double-quick time.