7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 2 vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Jalen Coker is in danger of getting left behind in a hugely competitive wide receiver room. The Carolina Panthers have their core starters in place and plenty of rotational pieces making plays frequently over training camp. While the undrafted free agent has flashed on occasion, it's an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.
The Panthers gave Coker a pretty decent contract to secure his services in undrafted free agency. He's got talent and is a smooth route-runner, but it's hard to envisage a scenario where he makes the team right now. There's still time for that to change, starting in Preseason Week 2 against the New York Jets.
If one considers Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Adam Thielen, and perhaps Terrace Marshall Jr. are locked to make the team, spaces are thin on the ground. Ihmir Smith-Marsette's versatility and kick return prowess should secure a spot. That leaves Coker fighting with David Moore for the seventh place if that's how many Carolina takes through.
It's a precarious situation for the Holy Cross product. But even if Coker doesn't make the grade, he'll be a certainty to come back onto the practice squad provided he clears waivers.
Rudy Ford - Carolina Panthers S
Time is running out for those lower down the pecking order to stake their respective claims for involvement in 2024. This bears more significance to those who've joined the Panthers late in the process.
Rudy Ford fits into this category. The safety and special teams ace signed following a successful tryout this week. There should be a chance for the veteran to showcase his capabilities against the New York Jets considering the injuries in the secondary currently.
Sam Franklin Jr. is a long-term absentee after breaking his foot. The Panthers were dealt another blow when veteran starter Xavier Woods was ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue. Nick Scott is likely to fill the void, but it opens things up on the depth chart for someone who proves their worth.
The chances of Ford surging into a spot on Carolina's 53-man roster are bleak. He does have experience on his side, gaining 71 tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. This should serve him en route to potentially making an instant impression.