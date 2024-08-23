7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at Bills
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers finish off their preseason commitments with a trip to the Buffalo Bills. This is the last opportunity those on the fringes have to make an impression. Some fates have already been sealed behind the scenes. Others are still firmly in the balance ahead of Tuesday's final cut deadline.
Regardless of whether head coach Dave Canales gives his starters time on the field or not, the second and third-stringers will see the lion's share of work. A big play here or there could be enough to turn their tide. For some, it'll put them on the radar of other teams when they are inevitably sent to the waiver wire.
Canales is pleased with the effort and development of everyone - whether they're cemented into their places or scrapping to make the roster. It's not perfect just yet, but nobody expected it to be after so many wholesale changes across the organization this offseason.
The stakes are high and time is at a premium. With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at the Bills.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at Bills
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
Dicaprio Bootle has put together a decent summer. The Carolina Panthers will likely take him through onto the 53-man roster. There's also an opportunity to potentially earn starting reps with Dane Jackson out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Jackson was slotted as the perimeter option opposite Jaycee Horn. Bootle will see this as a chance to shine in a competitive setting. However, there is competition from the emerging D'Shawn Jamison and rookie Chau Smith-Wade he must fend off first.
Of course, none of the aforementioned trio could be chosen. Especially after cornerback Michael Jackson was acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Dan Morgan plans to get active on the waiver wire holding the No. 1 priority. Unless Bootle leaves no doubt, the general manager won't hesitate to acquire another reinforcement if he feels like it can strengthen an already depleted secondary.