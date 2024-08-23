7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at Bills
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Jalen Coker was one of the more intriguing signings made by the Carolina Panthers in undrafted free agency. The wide receiver was highly coveted and got a decent guarantee on his rookie contract as a result. He also saw this as the perfect place to potentially surge into roster consideration.
Carolina's enhanced competition for places in the wideout room made things difficult for Coker. He's caught the eye with some nice catches, but others are ahead of him as things stand. Whether the smooth route-runner can change the narrative at this late juncture is anyone's guess. Capitalizing on every target coming his way in Preseason Week 3 is the only way to accomplish this.
Time is running out for Coker. Leaving a good last impression might be enough. But his fate might already be sealed looking at how others in the receiving corps have excelled throughout an encouraging offseason.
The Holy Cross product looks like a prime candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers. Coker will be hoping for a roster spot somewhere. He'll be in the shop window this weekend to put out some good film for another team to examine if he doesn't quite make the grade in Carolina.
Jayden Peevy - Carolina Panthers DL
The Panthers have their starting defensive front three sewn up. Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, and Shy Tuttle look like a hard proposition to overcome. They might not offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint, but this potentially dominant anchor can make everyone better.
In terms of Carolina's backup options, Nick Thurman looks like a shoo-in to make it. T.J. Smith's encouraging summer is giving the coaching staff plenty to think about. LaBryan Ray was around the setup last season. Whether that'll be the same again is up for debate.
Jayden Peevy will be a name to watch during Carolina's last preseason game at the Buffalo Bills. The former Texas A&M star flashed quality against the New York Jets. Time is of the essence given he's only been around for a couple of weeks. If the lineman raises his performance levels once again, it'll ensure a conversation will be had regarding his status with the organization heading into final cuts.
Every rep counts for Peevy this weekend. Making the roster seems unlikely all things considered. Don't count the player out just yet, especially if he stands out versus the Bills' second and third-string performers as their starting options get the afternoon off.