7 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 3 at Bills
By Dean Jones
Jack Anderson - Carolina Panthers OL
It was a whirlwind few days for Jack Anderson. The Carolina Panthers acquired the offensive lineman and threw him into the fire with almost no time to prepare during their second preseason outing against the New York Jets. It wasn't exactly the easiest proposition, but he responded extremely well in difficult circumstances.
Anderson put together an outstanding performance at Bank of America Stadium. The blocking concepts were basic, which helped enormously. His consistency in pass protection was immediate, resulting in a team-best 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus as a result of his exceptional efforts.
The Panthers should take note of this smooth introduction. They have concerns surrounding depth on the offensive line interior. If Anderson turns in a better display with a full week to prepare at the Buffalo Bills, it might see the player emerge into shock contention for a roster spot.
This is the incentive awaiting Anderson. It's still a tough ask after coming into the fold so late, but the former seventh-round selection out of Texas Tech got his foot in the door enough to warrant further investigation in Carolina's final preseason outing.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Jammie Robinson's put together a decent preseason. The defensive back is being deployed as a safety and nickel cornerback. He's around the football consistently and making some plays in coverage in pursuit of getting another go-around with the Panthers in 2024.
These are positive developments from Robinson's perspective. A window of opportunity opened for the former fifth-round selection when Sam Franklin Jr. went down for a considerable period with a broken foot. He's keen to make the most of it based on his surge forward over the last fortnight.
Complacency cannot creep into Robinson's game. The job isn't finished by any stretch. The competition remains fierce in the safety room, especially with undrafted free agent Demani Richardson also making a name for himself. Nothing but another strong showing in Preseason Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills will do.
Robinson has the mindset to ensure he stays on track. The margin for error remains slim, but the Florida State product can leave no doubt during his last chance to shine before final cuts.