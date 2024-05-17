7 Carolina Panthers players Dan Morgan was right to part ways with in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bradley Bozeman - Former Carolina Panthers C
Bradley Bozeman was a popular figure who did a significant amount for the community in a relatively short space of time. He was more than deserving of a new contract after impressing considerably during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. But things didn't go according to plan in 2023 and he was let go by Dan Morgan as a result.
Bozeman is a good player and a veteran leadership presence who'll be missed. However, he didn't look suited to the zone-blocking concepts implemented last season. With new head coach Dave Canales looking to adopt a similar approach, the Panthers took this chance to remove the former sixth-round selection out of Alabama completely from the equation.
The Panthers are taking a big risk at the center position in 2024. Austin Corbett is transitioning to the anchor role after Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired to become the team's new offensive guard tandem. That said, his injury history and lack of experience make not having a specialist on board aside from undrafted free agent Andrew Raym concerning.
As for Bozeman? He was snapped up quickly by the Los Angeles Chargers. This looks like a tremendous fit when one considers how Jim Harbaugh likes to run the football physically.
D.J. Chark - Former Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers worked hard to secure the services of veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark during the 2023 offseason. It took some convincing, but the vertical threat eventually agreed to come on board, much to the delight of Frank Reich, Thomas Brown, and Scott Fitterer.
Hopes were high that Chark could provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a dependable target in the passing game to smooth his transition. However, it didn't take long to figure out this was not going to go as those in power hoped.
Chark struggled to create separation and seemed to have lost the explosiveness that made him a Pro Bowler once upon a time. He also suffered some concentration issues, leading to unnecessary drops. All things considered, his free-agent switch was a disaster.
Dan Morgan decided not to offer Chark another deal, which is understandable in the circumstances. The veteran wideout found another home recently, penning a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in the hope of filling the gaping void left by Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.