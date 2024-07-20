7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
There aren't many on the Carolina Panthers under more pressure than Ikem Ekwonu in 2024. The left tackle regressed considerably last year after a promising rookie campaign. He looked unsuited to the blocking concepts implemented by Frank Reich, which exposed his technical flaws and saw his self-confidence take heavy hits throughout a season to forget.
Ekwonu recently revealed there was more to it. The former first-round pick out of North Carolina State admitted to taking his foot off the gas. He became complacent and unwilling to listen to coaches in pursuit of further improvements. This was an astonishing admission - one that placed him firmly on the hot seat entering camp.
Dave Canales is confident Ekwonu can get back to his old self. He's going to utilize the run game heavily and take some pressure off his pass-blocking. That's an undoubted positive, but the margin for error has gone from slim to non-existent for the edge protector.
The Panthers are counting on Ekwonu to keep Bryce Young's blindside clear. If he cannot boost his performance levels, a situation could emerge where free-agent signing Yosh Nijman is given a shot at some stage.
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
It wasn't D.J. Johnson's fault that the Panthers panicked when edge rushers began flying off their board. It wasn't his fault when Scott Fitterer traded up to No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for a 25-year-old development project when most analysts thought he'd be a late Day 3 selection.
The NFL is a cruel business. Being taken this high and the fact Carolina gave up additional assets for Johnson placed too much pressure on his shoulders. He struggled to make an impression last summer and failed to generate a sack from 29 percent of the team's defensive snaps as a rookie. A monumental leap is needed to alleviate concerns.
Ejiro Evero isn't blessed with many legitimate edge options, which works in Johnson's favor. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will start, but there's nobody that jumps off the depth chart after that. An opportunity awaits the former Oregon star if he can somehow improve in Year 2 of his professional career.
If not, expect Johnson to be buried down the depth chart or off the roster entirely by the time Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.