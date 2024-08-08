7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
After almost three weeks of going through training camp practices, the Carolina Panthers get the chance to test their skills against NFL opposition for the first time this summer. Dave Canales will lead his men into battle to begin preseason commitments at the New England Patriots. Not everyone will play, but the stakes are incredibly high for most.
The Panthers are giving everyone a legitimate shot to win important roles, roster spots, or practice squad places. This is a clean slate under the new regime and everything will be earned. Anyone not rising to improved standards or lacking in effort isn't going to last long.
Preseason can often be tiresome as fans eagerly await the regular season. For those in positions of power, it serves as the primary evaluation tool for those further down the depth chart. A few big plays can make a massive difference. Lapses in concentration and costly mistakes lead to the opposite.
The pressure is on for players to produce. With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Preseason Week 1
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
After a rookie campaign that can be best described as mundane, D.J. Johnson needs to repay the Carolina Panthers' faith in 2024. The edge rusher was drafted too high - that's not up for debate. He wasn't a top-100 prospect either in talent or production. However, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero isn't giving up on the player just yet.
Johnson's drawn praise for the way he's applied himself this offseason. Jadeveon Clowney is suitably impressed - especially with the former Oregon star's ability to set the edge on running plays. That's a prerequisite for anyone looking to impose themselves in Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
This is a promising start for Johnson on his road to redemption, but no more than that. To alleviate concerns, the second-year pro needs to provide dominant displays whenever he's on the field during preseason.
How many reps the No. 80 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft gets with such a depleted room is debatable. At the same time, one could make a strong case for extended involvement being the most beneficial path.