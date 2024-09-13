7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
A huge effort is needed from everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Their pride was stung beyond recognition during an embarrassing loss at the New Orleans Saints. This is all about high character and turning the page quickly. Anything less is going to see things turn sour once again.
Dave Canales should be aware of the challenging task awaiting him. The head coach was criticized for his playing calling and wanted to find some positives despite giving up 47 points. They were in short supply, especially after Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown was ruled out for the entire campaign with a knee complication.
Morale among the fanbase has been sapped. Some are already looking forward to another high draft pick after just one contest. That won't be the case in the building, but the pressure is on almost everyone to raise their respective performance levels in pursuit of brighter fortunes.
With this in mind, here are seven Panthers players who are firmly on the hot seat entering Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat in Week 2 vs. Chargers
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
For all the negatives surrounding the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season curtain-raiser at the New Orleans Saints, one positive emerged amid the chaos. The retooled offensive line looked productive and capable of becoming a dominant unit in 2024. Taylor Moton was also his usual consistent self at the right tackle. That leaves Ikem Ekwonu.
Let's get to the positive first. Ekwonu didn't give up a sack. After how things unfolded last season for the left tackle, that's a step in the right direction. However, he was the worst player on the protection with the same technical flaws the former first-round pick displayed during the previous campaign.
Perhaps most concerning from Ekwonu's standpoint was his lack of push on running plays. This is supposed to be his bread and butter, so there are still some obvious confidence issues that must be enhanced as a matter of urgency before the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.
Ekwonu will have to deal with either Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack throughout the contest. It won't take long for the North Carolina product to become a weak link if he cannot rise to the occasion.