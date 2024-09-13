7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Not establishing the run was a leading cause behind the Carolina Panthers' demise in Week 1. Throwing an interception on the first play wasn't exactly helpful, but head coach Dave Canales didn't go through with his claims about being stubborn in establishing the ground game this season.
Chuba Hubbard wasn't at his best in difficult circumstances. The former fourth-round selection accumulated just 14 yards from six carries and failed to gain a single target in the passing game. This was extremely disappointing considering how much the player impressed during the preseason.
Miles Sanders looked much more dynamic, which was surprising. Nobody is pressing the panic button with Hubbard just yet, but the need to make a strong early contribution was crucial when one considers rookie Jonathon Brooks could be ready to return after Week 4.
Hubbard needs to show physicality and improved on-field vision to exploit gaps in Week 2. The Los Angeles Chargers gave up just 71 rushing yards during their regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unless the Oklahoma State product exploits gaps with conviction when they arrive, it could be another long afternoon at the office.
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
The Panthers wanted to keep Frankie Luvu around this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan offered him a contract extension he believed was enough to retain the linebacker's services. Unfortunately, the former undrafted free agent opted to take his chances with the Washington Commanders instead.
Luvu's presence was sorely missed in Week 1. Ripping out the beating heart of Carolina's defense left them toothless at the defensive second level. Shaq Thompson performed admirably in his first regular season contest after recovering from a long-term leg issue. That wasn't the case for veteran free-agent signing Josey Jewell.
Another offseason signing with close connections to Ejiro Evero, Jewell struggled to get anything going at the New Orleans Saints. He was a yard off in run support and a liability when tasked with coverage duties. There were always going to be growing pains, but his experience suggested that he could plug the gap with accomplished production immediately.
Jewell will get another chance - or several - but the explosiveness just wasn't there. He looks like a huge downgrade on Luvu. If the same trend continues, the Panthers will have no option other than to give third-round rookie Trevin Wallace an extended look.