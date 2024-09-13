7 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers had major concerns about their edge rushing room before their competitive opener at the New Orleans Saints. They did nothing to quash these doubts with an inept showing in Week 1.
Jadeveon Clowney is held to a higher standard than most. He's a former No. 1 overall selection and the alpha in the room. It's just one game, but significant improvements are needed to avoid concerns about whether bringing him on board was the right call.
Clowney's never been known for his elite-level pass-rushing. He's never achieved double-digit sacks during his career despite coming out of South Carolina with generational traits. What was more concerning at the Saints centered on his inability to set the edge on running downs effectively.
The Saints ran all over the Panthers to the tune of 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which was embarrassing. Clowney revealed he was dealing with an ankle issue but should be ready to go in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Playing through pain is all part of the business, but a stern test awaits this weekend versus the stud offensive tackle tandem of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
Losing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown for the season was a devastating blow. The stud defensive lineman needs surgery on a torn meniscus and won't feature in the team's remaining 16 games. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said the former first-round selection is irreplaceable. He's right.
Others have to step up in Brown's absence. The onus is squarely on veteran players who've been around the organization to make their presence felt more impactfully. This puts Shy Tuttle firmly under the microscope.
Tuttle got another go-around this season despite underwhelming in 2023. The veteran doesn't look particularly suited to the nose tackle position. He gets pushed around and cannot clog up space on the interior. Carolina's problem is that there is nobody else capable of manning the spot.
That's a recruitment issue. Tuttle will make the best out of a bad situation, but the need to raise performance levels cannot be overstated without Brown taking up the lion's share of attention against the Los Angeles Chargers and beyond.
Whether Tuttle is capable is another matter.