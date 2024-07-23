7 Carolina Panthers players who must generate early buzz at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Chandler Zavala went from a promising development project to an afterthought in just a few short months. The Carolina Panthers thought a lot of the interior offensive lineman during last year's draft process. But those in power previously mismanaged his early development and he suffered a heavy price.
Injuries and a lack of genuine depth along the offensive line meant Zavala got starting involvement way before he was ready. There was no self-confidence and the rookie was overwhelmed constantly. Going to injured reserve saved him from further embarrassment, in all honesty.
The Panthers didn't sit on their hands in pursuit of offensive line improvements. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are the team's new starting guard tandem. That leaves Zavala on the fringes, fighting for his spot on the 53-man roster entering his second training camp.
Zavala has to take on this challenge. He'll know more is needed. He'll also be aware of the repercussions that could arrive if the same poor performance levels continue.
Starting camp on the front foot and imposing his physical will is the only way Zavala can restore faith in his abilities. If not, head coach Dave Canales will seek alternatives.
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
The Panthers are moving forward with Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller as their starting safety tandem after deciding to release Vonn Bell after just one season with more than $9 million in dead-cap money attached. This was part of Dan Morgan's plan to take short-term financial hits for longer-term flexibility. Whether it comes with an immediate turnaround in fortunes is another matter.
Fuller knows Ejiro Evero well. They formed a close working relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. There's trust in the player to fit in seamlessly and provide assured production alongside Woods, who enjoyed a standout campaign in 2023 and remains one of the team's most underrated players.
There was a lot to like about the way Fuller applied himself with the Rams last season. He operated productively closer to the line of scrimmage to assist on running plays. The former sixth-round selection out of Ohio State gave up 63 percent of targets for 468 receiving yards and a career-best 86.0 passer rating in coverage to further enhance his influence.
An opportunity awaits Fuller with the Panthers. Getting off to a fast start in camp will serve him well. If the defensive back builds on this when the real action arrives, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of a long-term extension considering he's still just 26 years old.