7 Carolina Panthers players who can outperform their pay grade in 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $3.29 million
Chuba Hubbard is in an interesting spot heading into the 2024 season. The Carolina Panthers have him at No. 1 on the depth chart after another encouraging campaign last year. He's done nothing to suggest regression is imminent, with the added motivation of a potential new contract something else that should ensure maximum performance levels at all times.
The is one cloud - albeit positive for the Panthers - hanging over Hubbard and others in the running back room. Carolina traded up to secure the services of Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Texas star remains on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from a torn ACL. When the rookie gets a long-awaited all-clear to participate, he'll be chomping at the bit for involvement.
Hubbard will shoulder the load alongside Miles Sanders until then. The Panthers have taken every possible precaution with Brooks to prevent any lingering complications. If the Oklahoma State product continues his ascension into a prominent focal point offensively, there will be no rush to throw the second-rounder in at the deep end.
Considering that Hubbard is counting just $3.29 million against the salary cap, this has the scope to be a bargain if the backfield threat performs as expected. What comes after this season - especially if Brooks takes off - is up for debate.
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $3.29 million
The Panthers needed to find another 3-4 defensive end to go opposite Derrick Brown. DeShawn Williams wasn't up to the required standard and didn't get another deal from the franchise. Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray were serviceable on the rotation, but neither looks ready to man starting responsibilities in a competitive setting.
Despite general manager Dan Morgan focusing his primary attention on the offensive side, there was enough money to convince A'Shawn Robinson to join this ambitious project. The stout lineman knows Ejiro Evero well from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He might not offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint, but his run-stopping is exceptional. This was an area that became a constant source of frustration for the Panthers last season.
Robinson's got a unique blend of poise and aggression. His partnership with Brown comes with huge potential attached. This should also make nose tackle Shy Tuttle better after the Panthers gave him another shot following an underwhelming first year with the organization.
The former Alabama star's performance levels should far outweigh his cap number in 2024. That won't be the case for much longer, with Robinson's financial commitment going up to $8.65 million and $10.55 million on the final two years of his deal.