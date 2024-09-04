7 Carolina Panthers players who can outperform their pay grade in 2024
By Dean Jones
Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $6.45 million
Robert Hunt's salary-cap hit is going to soar after the 2024 season. The formidable interior offensive lineman was the Carolina Panthers' marquee arrival in free agency thanks to the whopping contract handed out by those in power. Paying veteran guards comes with risk, but Dan Morgan had to do something drastic after seeing Bryce Young become the league's second-most sacked quarterback as a rookie.
Hunt is here to change all that. The former second-round selection is nasty and physical. He plays every down with a ruthless aggression that's hard not to love. More importantly, he's a mauler in the run game and an exceptional pass protector. This is exactly what the Panthers need to give Young a fighting chance of making a better go of things.
The Panthers are counting on Hunt to form a prolific partnership with recently acquired left guard Damien Lewis. This should make everyone on the protection better. Including Austin Corbett, who's making a pivotal transition to the center spot after Bradley Bozeman's release.
Carolina needs to maximize Hunt's bang-for-your-buck cap number this season. It's going up to $21.65 million during the 2025 campaign.
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $6 million
Jadeveon Clowney didn't join the Panthers to get a paycheck before entering retirement. The veteran edge rusher wants to help a team close to his heart make improvements in 2024. His two-year contract only sweetened the pot of playing closer to home.
Clowney is one of the most important Panthers players this season. Carolina's edge rushing options are wafer-thin, made worse by D.J. Wonnum missing the first four games as he continues his recovery from a torn quad. The former No. 1 overall selection will be the primary focus of opposing protection schemes, which represents a stiff task for someone not renowned for his vast array of pass-rushing moves.
Adding Clowney instantly improves the Panthers against the run. This is where he excels and where he can make a lasting contribution. If he can also enhance his sack numbers and help younger members of the roster develop their respective assets, this will be money well spent by general manager Dan Morgan.
The Panthers are probably asking too much of Clowney at this late stage of his playing days. They need someone else to step up in the biggest way imaginable. Otherwise, the lingering effect on Ejiro Evero's defense will be lasting.