7 Carolina Panthers rookies who can help themselves most at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro's decision to skip voluntary offseason workouts was a contentious issue. He was well within his right to do so, but Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales wanted everyone in the building to hit the ground running. Even when the veteran kicked showed, up, he only participated in one of two days during the team's mandatory minicamp.
Pineiro had his reasons. What they are hasn't been disclosed, but it enabled Harrison Mevis a chance to show what he could potentially bring to the kicking position in 2024. Something the undrafted free agent capitalized on in no uncertain terms.
Mevis looked accurate throughout early workouts. His leg strength also caught the eye, as did his flair for turning on the style when media members were permitted to attend. Pineiro has a genuine battle on his hands to keep the No. 1 spot as a result.
This is one of the more fascinating storylines to watch over camp. If Mevis can maintain his consistency when intensity increases, it'll give the Panthers a big decision to make. One that comes with significant ramifications attached.
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
The Panthers waited longer than anticipated to find cornerback help during the 2024 NFL Draft. New general manager Dan Morgan chose to focus his primary investments on offense to help quarterback Bryce Young. Ejiro Evero needs to do more with less, which is something the progressive defensive coordinator accomplished last season - albeit with better options.
Chau Smith-Wade boasts the athleticism needed to force his way onto a subpar cornerback rotation. Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, and Dane Jackson are the starting trio unless another veteran is acquired before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Nothing immediately jumps off the depth chart after that.
The coaching staff was impressed by Smith-Wade's transition over early workouts. This needs to continue throughout camp to bolster his hopes of immediate rotational reps for the Washington State product.
Smith-Wade is a little undersized, but his route anticipation is good. He can track the football well downfield and boasts enough quick-twitch capabilities to mirror receivers. Expecting miracles right away isn't fair, but the defensive back has a significant opportunity to unseat the likes of Dicaprio Bootle and D'Shawn Jamison on the depth chart with a strong camp performance.