7 Carolina Panthers rookies who can help themselves most at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
One of the biggest gambles made by Dan Morgan this offseason centered on the offensive line. The Carolina Panthers spent big money to sign Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - something that will solidify the guard positions. Concerns are higher surrounding the center spot after Bradley Bozeman was released.
Austin Corbett is slotted as the starter after spending his career at right guard. Brady Christensen is taking backup reps to enhance his versatility. Andrew Raym is the only specialist center on Carolina's roster currently. This is something the undrafted free agent can use to his advantage in pursuit of making the 53-man squad.
Raym lacks NFL experience, of course. However, the nuances of playing center are complex. He's got that going for him after doing a tremendous job at Oklahoma once Creed Humphrey departed for the next level. Had this offensive line class not been so deep, the player would have heard his name called.
This is a big opportunity for Raym. He'll get a crash course on what it takes to succeed throughout camp drills. How he copes with these increased demands will go a long way to determining his fate.
Michael Barrett III - Carolina Panthers LB
Michael Barrett III was the Panthers' final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's a talented yet undersized linebacker who enjoyed a fantastic final college campaign with the Michigan Wolverines en route to a memorable college football national championship. His special teams prowess and outstanding leadership allowed Dan Morgan to give him a chance.
Morgan knows what a good linebacker looks like, he was a prolific one himself. If he saw something in Barrett, that should be a supreme vote of confidence - something the player must take advantage of during the team's upcoming training camp.
Barrett looks pretty far down the depth chart currently. Coming from a prestigious program will serve him well, but his lack of explosiveness is something that could become exposed without additional development.
The second-level presence has his foot in the door. Showing out during drills and whatever reps come his way over the preseason slate is only going to improve Barrett's hopes of making the team. He might even force his way into Ejiro Evero's plans right out of the gate if things go better than anticipated.